Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow states Russia, India tied by 'strong bond'

2025-08-10 03:10:36
(MENAFN) A senior security official in Moscow has urged deeper ties between Russia and India as New Delhi faces growing pressure from Washington over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday to discuss defense and security cooperation. Shoigu emphasized the “strong, trusting, and time-tested friendship” linking the two nations and highlighted the importance of advancing their “special privileged strategic partnership” based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Shoigu also spoke about the joint aim to establish a “new, fairer, and more sustainable world order” that upholds international law and addresses global challenges together.

Doval expressed gratitude on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Russia’s support following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April. He reiterated India’s commitment to combating terrorism alongside Russia.

Doval confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is nearly finalized for later this year, coinciding with the annual bilateral summit between the two leaders. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is also expected to visit Moscow soon.

This visit takes place amid escalating US sanctions on India for its oil imports from Russia. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively raising most tariffs to 50%. India has condemned these sanctions as “extremely unfortunate” but remains firm in defending its national interests.

