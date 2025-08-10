403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow states Russia, India tied by ‘strong bond’
(MENAFN) A senior security official in Moscow has urged deeper ties between Russia and India as New Delhi faces growing pressure from Washington over its continued purchase of Russian oil.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday to discuss defense and security cooperation. Shoigu emphasized the “strong, trusting, and time-tested friendship” linking the two nations and highlighted the importance of advancing their “special privileged strategic partnership” based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Shoigu also spoke about the joint aim to establish a “new, fairer, and more sustainable world order” that upholds international law and addresses global challenges together.
Doval expressed gratitude on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Russia’s support following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April. He reiterated India’s commitment to combating terrorism alongside Russia.
Doval confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is nearly finalized for later this year, coinciding with the annual bilateral summit between the two leaders. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is also expected to visit Moscow soon.
This visit takes place amid escalating US sanctions on India for its oil imports from Russia. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively raising most tariffs to 50%. India has condemned these sanctions as “extremely unfortunate” but remains firm in defending its national interests.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday to discuss defense and security cooperation. Shoigu emphasized the “strong, trusting, and time-tested friendship” linking the two nations and highlighted the importance of advancing their “special privileged strategic partnership” based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Shoigu also spoke about the joint aim to establish a “new, fairer, and more sustainable world order” that upholds international law and addresses global challenges together.
Doval expressed gratitude on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Russia’s support following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April. He reiterated India’s commitment to combating terrorism alongside Russia.
Doval confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is nearly finalized for later this year, coinciding with the annual bilateral summit between the two leaders. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is also expected to visit Moscow soon.
This visit takes place amid escalating US sanctions on India for its oil imports from Russia. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively raising most tariffs to 50%. India has condemned these sanctions as “extremely unfortunate” but remains firm in defending its national interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment