Nagasaki Mayor warns of rising danger of nuclear war
(MENAFN) As Nagasaki marked 80 years since the US nuclear bombing, Mayor Shiro Suzuki issued a stark warning about the rising danger of nuclear conflict. Speaking at the annual memorial, he declared, “This existential crisis of humanity has become imminent to each and every one of us living on Earth.”
Suzuki painted a grim picture of the world caught in a “vicious cycle of confrontation and fragmentation.”
Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the country’s commitment to abstain from possessing, producing, or allowing the deployment of nuclear arms. Ishiba emphasized Japan’s determination to lead global initiatives aimed at achieving “a world without nuclear war and a world without nuclear weapons.”
On August 9, 1945, the US dropped the plutonium-based bomb nicknamed “Fat Man” on Nagasaki at 11:02 a.m. local time (02:02 GMT), following the earlier bombing of Hiroshima. The Nagasaki attack resulted in approximately 74,000 deaths.
Japan officially surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing World War II to a close.
