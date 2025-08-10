Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, US to discuss captured territories sovereignty


2025-08-10 03:07:33
(MENAFN) Efforts are underway between the United States and Russia to negotiate a truce that would effectively recognize Russian control over territories captured during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to reports citing insiders.

Officials from both countries are reportedly preparing terms for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially as soon as next week. The proposed deal seeks endorsement from Ukraine and its European allies, although its success remains uncertain.

A key demand from Putin includes Ukraine relinquishing full control over the eastern Donbas region along with Crimea, the latter having been illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The accord would require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to command the withdrawal of troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk areas still held by Kyiv, granting Russia a military victory it has not achieved since the conflict began in February 2022.

As part of the agreement, Russia would cease its offensive operations in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions along existing battle lines. However, those involved warned that the terms remain “still in flux and could still change.”

The overarching goal of the proposed arrangement is to halt active fighting and create the conditions for a ceasefire, followed by detailed negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting peace settlement.

