Damcılı Cave's Archaeological Legacy Showcased At ADA University's Gazakh Center
Titled *“Damcılı Cave: History, Archaeology, and Culture – Presentation of New Publications”*, the gathering highlighted the findings of a joint Azerbaijani–Japanese expedition carried out between 2016 and 2023, as well as the scholarly works published based on these studies.
The event emphasized the historical importance of Damcılı Cave, the details of the excavations, the research process, and the scientific results achieved. Speakers underlined the role of the discovered cultural artifacts in Azerbaijani archaeology and the broader significance of international scientific cooperation.
Attendees included representatives from the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Japanese archaeologists, Director of Japan's Tokyo Museum University, Professor Yoshihiro Nishiaki, who led the research from the Japanese side, Associate Professor Azad Zeynalov, PhD in History, who headed the Azerbaijani team, and historian Dr. Yagub Mammadov. Also present were officials from the Gazakh District Executive Authority, staff members of state reserves under the State Service - including“Avey,”“Keshikchidagh,”“Ancient Shamkir City,”“Ganja,” and“Medieval Agsu City” - as well as faculty members from ADA University's Gazakh Center and Baku State University's Gazakh branch, cultural and educational workers, and other intellectuals.
The program concluded with a tour of the Damcılı branch of the reserve, where guests viewed artifacts unearthed during archaeological excavations. The exhibition featured stone tools, ceramic fragments, and other material cultural items dating from various historical periods, offering a tangible glimpse into the region's ancient past.
