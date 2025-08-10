Get On The Map Helps Sacramento Businesses Tap Bing, Yahoo & Duckduckgo For New Leads

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 10:00 pm - Sacramento agency Get on the Map reports clients gaining significant leads from Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. They're advising businesses on strategic tweaks to capture new customers beyond Google's reach.

Sacramento, CA - In a world where Google dominates digital conversations, Sacramento-based digital marketing agency Get on the Map (getonthemap) has a surprising message for local businesses: Don't overlook the“other” search engines.

While Google remains the giant of online search, businesses in Sacramento and beyond are starting to see tangible benefits-and even more leads-from platforms like Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. For several of Get on the Map's clients, the combination of these alternative engines is now driving more new business inquiries than Google alone.

“It's an exciting shift,” said Julie Gallaher, owner of Get on the Map.“While Google still matters immensely, we're seeing a real-world scenario where Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo together can outperform Google in lead generation for some industries. Businesses ignoring these platforms risk leaving money on the table.”

Why the change? Several factors are contributing:

.Windows default search: Bing powers Windows devices and Microsoft Edge. Many users stick with the defaults.

.Privacy-focused users: DuckDuckGo's emphasis on privacy has attracted millions of users wary of data tracking.

.Older demographics: Yahoo and Bing remain popular with older audiences who are loyal to familiar platforms.

Simple Tweaks, Big Benefits

Gallaher offers practical advice for Sacramento businesses looking to capture this growing traffic:

.Claim Bing Places for Business: Bing SEO uses its own local listings system. Fill it out completely with photos, accurate info, and categories.

.Embrace Privacy Language: For DuckDuckGo users, emphasize privacy and data security on your website and in meta descriptions.

.Optimize for Yahoo Local Listings: Ensure business data is accurate on platforms that power Yahoo's local results, like Yext and LocalWorks.

.Adjust Bidding Strategies: In paid advertising, Bing Ads often cost less per click than Google Ads, stretching marketing budgets further.

.Track Analytics: Check your website analytics for Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo referrals. Small gains can equal significant business.

Geo SEO remains essential across all engines. Businesses optimizing for Sacramento-specific terms like“near me” or“Sacramento + service” can improve rankings not just on Google but also on Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo.

“Diversifying your digital presence is just smart business,” Gallaher added.“Sacramento companies who include alternative search engines in their strategy are often shocked at the new customers they reach.”

For Sacramento businesses eager to explore beyond Google, Get on the Map offers tailored strategies and consulting.