Doodling Pups, LLC, located at 2050 W Kokopelli Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, is proud to be a trusted name in the world of designer dog breeding, specializing in Bernedoodles and Golden Doodles. With a mission to raise healthy, well-socialized puppies in a caring, home-based environment, the company has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and top-rated breeders in Arizona and beyond.

Known for their exceptional personalities, hypoallergenic coats, and family-friendly temperaments, Bernedoodles and Golden Doodles have become two of the most sought-after breeds in the United States. Doodling Pups, LLC ensures each puppy is a perfect blend of health, beauty, and companionship, making them a proven choice for households looking for a lifelong furry friend.

A Personalized Approach to Ethical Breeding

At Doodling Pups, LLC, breeding is more than just a business-it's a passion. Every puppy is raised in a loving, hands-on environment, ensuring they are socialized from birth and exposed to everyday sights, sounds, and interactions. This results in confident, adaptable dogs that transition easily into their new homes.

The company follows industry-leading breeding practices, including:

Selective Parent Pairing – Only healthy, genetically tested parents with desirable temperaments are chosen.

Veterinary Oversight – Puppies receive early veterinary care, vaccinations, and regular checkups.

Early Training – Basic training and crate introduction help puppies adapt quickly to family life.

Why Choose a Bernedoodle or Golden Doodle from Doodling Pups, LLC?

Bernedoodles – A cross between a Bernese Mountain Dog and a Poodle, these affectionate dogs combine the intelligence of a Poodle with the loyalty and calm nature of the Bernese. They are gentle with children, adaptable to different lifestyles, and have striking tri-color coats.

Golden Doodles – A mix between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, Golden Doodles are playful, social, and energetic, with a user-friendly nature that fits perfectly into active households. Their hypoallergenic coats make them a great option for families with allergies.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Doodling Pups, LLC is results-driven in matching each puppy with the right family. The company offers a user-friendly adoption process that includes:

Initial Consultation – Understanding the family's needs, lifestyle, and preferences.

Puppy Match – Selecting a puppy with the temperament and personality that best fits the household.

Ongoing Support – Offering training tips, nutrition guidance, and lifetime breeder support.

“We are not just selling puppies; we are helping families grow,” said a spokesperson for Doodling Pups, LLC.“Our goal is to provide affordable, healthy, and happy dogs while ensuring every family feels confident and supported from day one. We take pride in being a well-experienced, reliable resource for pet owners nationwide.”

Nationwide Reach with Local Roots

While Doodling Pups, LLC is proudly based in Cottonwood, AZ, they serve families across the United States. Their scalable and efficient transportation options ensure every puppy arrives safely and comfortably to their new home, no matter the distance.

About Doodling Pups, LLC

Doodling Pups, LLC is a family-owned, trusted breeder specializing in Bernedoodles and Golden Doodles. Combining ethical breeding practices, cutting-edge genetic testing, and a passion for raising exceptional pets, the company has become a proven leader in providing top-quality dogs to families nationwide.