Opportunities For Bioplastics: Ceresana Webinar

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 9, 2025 8:15 am - Plastics experts will provide information about bio-based and biodegradable polymers in a free Ceresana webinar on August 13, 2025: current developments and innovations, practical applications, and economic prospects for the future.

How can bioplastics replace conventional products made from crude oil and natural gas? In the Ceresana webinar“Bioplastics: Market Dynamics, Practical Use & What Comes Next?”, experienced experts will provide in-depth insights into the plastics market: Frank Höbener and Niklas Voß from the bioplastics manufacturers NTIC Europe and FKuR Kunststoff, Georg Weig from the Chemie Cluster Bayern, and Annika Bülow from Ceresana.

Based on their experience in the production of bioplastics or in market research, the speakers will answer the following questions: Which bioplastics are economically successful in which areas of application? Which innovations are promising? Furthermore, they will point out pitfalls that companies should avoid when entering the burgeoning field of bio-based products. The experts will also shed light on how new political framework conditions are now changing the market.

The Ceresana webinar offers an interactive platform for direct exchange: There will be plenty of time for questions and discussion following the inspiring presentations. Manufacturers, dealers, processors, and other experts from the plastics industry are invited to contribute their own experiences, challenges, and solutions. Networking drives the bio-economy forward!

The live webinar“Bioplastics: Market Dynamics, Practical Use & What Comes Next?” will take place on August 13, 2025, from 09:00 to 11:00 a.m. CEST on Microsoft Teams.



About Ceresana

As one of the world's leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the plastics, chemicals, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. The ninth edition of the Ceresana market report on bioplastics is currently being published. Current market studies deal with bio-based paints and coatings, adhesives, solvents, and insulating materials. With the new digital event series“Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward.