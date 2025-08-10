403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ecuador On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Noboa good health, and Ecuador and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
