Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ecuador On Nat'l Day


2025-08-10 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Noboa good health, and Ecuador and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
aai


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109907762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search