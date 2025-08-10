Mohammed Hanzab Re-Elected SIGA Vice-Chairman
Doha: The Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) has renewed its confidence in Mohammed bin Hanzab, Chairman of the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), by re-electing him as Vice-Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors for the next term (2025-2029). This move reinforces his position as one of the most prominent global leaders in promoting sport integrity.
In remarks on the occasion, Hanzab said,“The re-election represents a great honour and a greater challenge to continue defending the values of sport integrity and working with our partners to build a robust sports sector free from corruption and practices that threaten its credibility.”
Mohammed bin Hanzab's re-election is a continuation of his pioneering role in formulating global sports reform policies, especially in light of the increasing integrity challenges facing sport, making him a prominent voice in defending its core values. SIGA is the largest international alliance dedicated to protecting the integrity of sports, with more than 60 member organizations from 40 countries working to promote fairness and transparency and protect athletes from ethical and institutional risks.
