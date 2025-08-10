403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Africa stands firm on Israel genocide case
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed that his government has not received any formal request from the United States to reconsider its genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court. He reiterated South Africa’s call for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to the occupation, and a stop to collective punishment of Palestinians.
Ramaphosa responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who questioned whether the US President Donald Trump had formally communicated a change in stance regarding claims of “white genocide” in South Africa. The President explained that South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has engaged with the US Embassy through diplomatic channels following Trump’s February 2025 Executive Order granting refugee status to white Afrikaners.
The department emphasized that refugee status decisions must be based on factual assessments and that allegations of discrimination in South Africa do not meet the legal threshold for persecution under domestic or international law. South Africa maintains sufficient systems to address any group’s concerns.
Ramaphosa also clarified details about his official working visit to the US in May 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing economic and diplomatic goals. Costs for government delegates were covered by their respective departments, and the delegation included officials, business leaders, and labor representatives.
He noted that discussions with Trump did not cover Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs or reparations for descendants of enslaved people, emphasizing the visit’s main purpose was to reset US-South Africa relations.
Separately, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola stated that South Africa’s Presidential Envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, has not yet traveled to the US to begin his duties. This was in response to inquiries about Jonas’s travel schedule and related expenses, which Lamola noted are confidential due to the sensitive nature of the envoy’s work.
Jonas was appointed in April 2025 to advance South Africa’s diplomatic and trade priorities after the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool by the US. A replacement ambassador has yet to be announced.
Ramaphosa responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who questioned whether the US President Donald Trump had formally communicated a change in stance regarding claims of “white genocide” in South Africa. The President explained that South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has engaged with the US Embassy through diplomatic channels following Trump’s February 2025 Executive Order granting refugee status to white Afrikaners.
The department emphasized that refugee status decisions must be based on factual assessments and that allegations of discrimination in South Africa do not meet the legal threshold for persecution under domestic or international law. South Africa maintains sufficient systems to address any group’s concerns.
Ramaphosa also clarified details about his official working visit to the US in May 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing economic and diplomatic goals. Costs for government delegates were covered by their respective departments, and the delegation included officials, business leaders, and labor representatives.
He noted that discussions with Trump did not cover Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs or reparations for descendants of enslaved people, emphasizing the visit’s main purpose was to reset US-South Africa relations.
Separately, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola stated that South Africa’s Presidential Envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, has not yet traveled to the US to begin his duties. This was in response to inquiries about Jonas’s travel schedule and related expenses, which Lamola noted are confidential due to the sensitive nature of the envoy’s work.
Jonas was appointed in April 2025 to advance South Africa’s diplomatic and trade priorities after the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool by the US. A replacement ambassador has yet to be announced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment