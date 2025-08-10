403
Trump privately orders army action against drug cartels
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has secretly directed the Pentagon to begin military operations against Latin American drug cartels previously designated as “terrorist organizations,” The New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The new directive authorizes the US military to conduct operations targeting cartels both at sea and on foreign soil. The Pentagon is already developing potential strategies to combat these groups. However, the legal implications remain unclear, as suspected cartel members are still considered civilians, raising questions about the legality of military action.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration labeled several major drug cartels and criminal organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). This includes Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as transnational gangs operating in the US like Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua.
Last month, the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles was added to the list, accused of being led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro alongside senior government and military officials. Maduro was federally indicted on drug charges by the US in 2020 during Trump’s first term, charges he denies, calling them part of a US effort to topple his government.
On Thursday, the US Justice and State Departments announced they were doubling the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, alleging his cooperation with Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum challenged these claims, stating Mexico has found no proof of such links.
