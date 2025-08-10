Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus in Kenya overturns killing twenty-five mourners

Bus in Kenya overturns killing twenty-five mourners


2025-08-10 02:53:09
(MENAFN) A tragic accident occurred on Friday in western Kenya when a bus carrying mourners overturned, resulting in at least 25 fatalities, officials reported.

According to local police, the 51-seat bus was transporting people returning from a funeral service when it lost control and flipped over at a notorious accident-prone location known as the Coptic Roundabout in Kisumu County. This area lies roughly 350 kilometers northwest of Nairobi.

A regional traffic official described the crash as one of the deadliest incidents in the region this year. Authorities have linked a surge in fatal road accidents across Kenya in 2025 to factors such as speeding, reckless driving, and inadequate vehicle maintenance.

This incident follows closely on the heels of two other transport-related disasters in Kenya: a light aircraft crash into residential homes in central Kenya that killed six individuals, and a collision between a train and a staff bus in Naivasha, which resulted in eight worker deaths.

