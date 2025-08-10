403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China condemns Israel’s scheme for Gaza occupation
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized Israel’s plan to take military control of Gaza City, emphasizing that the area is an “integral part of Palestinian territory.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called on Israel to immediately halt this “dangerous” move, stressing that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and urging an immediate ceasefire.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved the plan to seize Gaza City, a step that could lead to full control over the enclave. In a Fox News interview, Netanyahu stated that Israel does not intend to govern Gaza long-term but hopes to transfer control to Arab forces who can manage it appropriately.
China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, warned late last month that forcibly changing Gaza’s status would not bring peace and reaffirmed China’s support for a two-state solution. The move has also been criticized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, France, and the UK.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel began in October 2023 after a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Since then, over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.
UN spokesperson Olga Cherevko described the situation in Gaza as “a catastrophe of unthinkable proportions,” accusing Israeli forces of blocking food deliveries to civilians.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved the plan to seize Gaza City, a step that could lead to full control over the enclave. In a Fox News interview, Netanyahu stated that Israel does not intend to govern Gaza long-term but hopes to transfer control to Arab forces who can manage it appropriately.
China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, warned late last month that forcibly changing Gaza’s status would not bring peace and reaffirmed China’s support for a two-state solution. The move has also been criticized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, France, and the UK.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel began in October 2023 after a surprise Hamas attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Since then, over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.
UN spokesperson Olga Cherevko described the situation in Gaza as “a catastrophe of unthinkable proportions,” accusing Israeli forces of blocking food deliveries to civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment