India's PM expresses appreciation to Putin
(MENAFN) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing an update on the efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to a message posted on Modi’s official social media account.
Modi described their recent phone conversation as “a very good and detailed conversation,” referring to Putin as a “friend” and thanking him for sharing information about the current situation. The discussion also covered bilateral ties and plans for Putin’s upcoming visit to India later this year.
Earlier this month, the US president imposed tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of Russian goods, which Washington claimed indirectly supported Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. Indian officials have resisted this pressure, affirming that domestic companies are free to source essential materials from their preferred suppliers.
This week, a US special envoy met with Putin in Moscow, with both sides describing the meeting as an important step toward resolving the crisis in Ukraine. However, Washington has not indicated any intention to lift the tariffs imposed on India.
The Kremlin confirmed that Putin shared details of his discussions with the US envoy with Modi. Meanwhile, the Indian leader reaffirmed his country’s principled support for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
In parallel, India’s National Security Adviser is in Russia for a series of high-level meetings, including talks focused on collaboration in strategic sectors with a senior Russian official.
