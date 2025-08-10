Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pritam Is Really Kicked Up About Anurag Basu's New Idea, Calls It A 'New Animal'

Pritam Is Really Kicked Up About Anurag Basu's New Idea, Calls It A 'New Animal'


2025-08-10 02:45:20
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, who recently collaborated with director Anurag Basu for 'Metro... In Dino', has shared that he is really kicked up about a new idea from the director.

Pritam spoke with IANS following the success of the 'Metro... In Dino', and shared that Anurag has shared a new idea with him, and he is as excited for the yet-to-be-titled project as he was for 'Life in a Metro'.

Pritam told IANS,“He has two or three ideas like new ideas. There's one idea, I can't talk much about it but I can tell I have the same excitement for that idea like I had at the time of 'Life in a Metro', that's a new animal idea. I don't know when Anurag is going to make it, but I'm super duper excited about that idea. A brand new animal. I hope he makes it fast”.

He then went on to heap praise on Anurag's upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, as he said,“His next film, the next romantic film with Kartik and for T-Series, is also a very good script. Incredible script. I mean, if the actors pull it off, it's gonna be massive. It's a very good script. However, it's not a new monster. New animal is another script. I can't wait to begin working on it. It's still in its initial stages though”.

Pritam and Anurag are frequent collaborators, and have been working together for almost 3 decades now. Their journey started with television, and later they went separate ways when they entered films.

The two collaborated for the first time cinematically for 'Gangster'. Songs like 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Ya Ali', 'Lamha Lamha', 'Bheegi Bheegi' are some of the memorable tracks from the album with a high repeat value.

The two later collaborated on 'Life in a Metro' marking Bollywood's first all rock album.

MENAFN10082025000231011071ID1109907722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search