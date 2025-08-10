Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump declares place for Putin summit

2025-08-10 02:44:36
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday, August 15, 2025. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov quickly affirmed that both Moscow and Washington are working to finalize arrangements for the summit.

Trump announced the meeting on Truth Social, calling it a “highly anticipated” event in the “Great State of Alaska.” According to the Kremlin, the talks will focus on achieving a long-term peace in the Ukraine conflict. Ushakov also revealed that Putin has officially invited Trump to visit Russia for their subsequent meeting.

Earlier this week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow, a meeting Trump described as “highly productive.” The US president has expressed frustration with the slow progress of peace negotiations and threatened additional secondary sanctions on Russia’s trade partners. The Kremlin stated that Moscow received an “acceptable” proposal from the US during Witkoff’s visit.

Russia has emphasized its desire for a peaceful resolution but insists that any agreement must guarantee permanent stability. So far, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul—in May, June, and late July. While no major breakthroughs were achieved, the sides agreed to exchange prisoners of war and the remains of fallen soldiers.

Moscow maintains that a lasting peace deal must include Ukraine’s commitment to stay out of NATO, demilitarization, and recognition of the current territorial situation, all of which Kiev has rejected.

