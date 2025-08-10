403
China Takes Firm Stand Against Israel’s Occupation of Gaza
(MENAFN) China voiced "serious concern" Friday over Israel’s move to occupy Gaza, calling for an immediate stop to what it described as Israel’s "dangerous actions."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory and rightfully belongs to the Palestinian people. He stressed, "An immediate ceasefire is the correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. A ceasefire is also the key to a complete resolution of the Gaza conflict." Guo added that only through a ceasefire can the conflict de-escalate and regional security be preserved.
Beijing reaffirmed its backing for a two-state solution and expressed its willingness to collaborate with the global community to halt hostilities, reduce tensions, and achieve a “comprehensive, just, and lasting” peace settlement regarding the Palestinian issue.
Meanwhile, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli forces are preparing to take control of Gaza City. Recent satellite images reveal the buildup of troops and military hardware near Gaza’s border, signaling potential preparation for a new ground invasion.
Israeli ground operations in Gaza have continued intermittently since October 2023, pausing only during brief ceasefires.
The Israeli Security Cabinet has also ratified five major objectives to end the conflict: dismantling Hamas, securing the return of all hostages alive or deceased, demilitarizing Gaza, maintaining Israeli security control over the area, and forming a civilian government independent of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.
This upcoming Israeli military campaign, projected to last a minimum of six months, unfolds amid international condemnation over the escalating destruction in Gaza. More than 61,200 people have died since the conflict began in October 2023, with the enclave now facing severe famine conditions.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in the territory.
