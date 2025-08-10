403
Trump sends Vance to meet Europeans to discuss Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance will travel to the UK to meet Foreign Minister David Lammy, along with European and Ukrainian officials, as part of a renewed push for peace talks on the Ukraine conflict, Reuters reported Saturday, citing a Downing Street spokesperson.
The visit is seen as preparation for Friday’s planned summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where resolving the war in Ukraine will be a central focus.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ahead of Vance’s meetings. According to the spokesperson, Starmer and Zelensky discussed Trump’s peace proposals and agreed the UK talks would be “a vital forum” for advancing a just and lasting settlement.
Earlier this week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow and reportedly made progress toward a compromise. Trump has said the discussions involve “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” sides, noting that Zelensky would have to navigate Ukraine’s laws to approve such an arrangement.
Zelensky has firmly rejected any deal involving territorial concessions, declaring, “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers.”
Meanwhile, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has warned that certain nations aiming to prolong the conflict may try to sabotage the Putin–Trump summit. Former US Defense Department adviser Dan Caldwell has also claimed there is already a “concerted effort to undermine” the planned meeting.
