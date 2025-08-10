Qatar Airways' Al Safwa First Lounge Shines In 2025 First Class Lounge Rankings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the ever-evolving world of luxury travel, Qatar Airways' Al Safwa First Lounge at Hamad International Airport in Doha has once again solidified its place among the elite, earning high praise in the 2025 First Class Lounge Rankings by Skytrax.

Renowned for its opulent design, unparalleled amenities, and meticulous attention to detail, Al Safwa, ranked fifth globally and the best in the Middle East, continues to redefine the airport lounge experience, offering a sanctuary that feels more like a five-star resort than a transient hub.

Located on Level 3 of Hamad International Airport, the Al Safwa First Lounge is an architectural masterpiece inspired by Doha's Museum of Islamic Art. Its vast space, adorned with towering travertine stone walls and a mesmerizing central water feature, creates an atmosphere of serene grandeur.

The lounge's minimalist yet sophisticated design, complete with original artwork and antiquities, evokes a museum-like ambiance, setting it apart from conventional airport lounges.

Spanning a massive area with seating for approximately 500 guests, Al Safwa ensures a tranquil environment, even during peak travel times.

Access to this exclusive lounge is reserved primarily for passengers travelling in Qatar Airways' First Class, including those on long-haul A380 flights or regional“First Class” routes, as well as oneworld First Class passengers and Qatar Airways Privilege Club Platinum members flying in Business Class.

For others, entry can be purchased for approximately QR600 ($165), provided they hold a qualifying Business Class ticket. This exclusivity contributes to the lounge's uncrowded, peaceful atmosphere, a rarity in the bustling world of air travel.

The dining experience at Al Safwa is a highlight, rivalling top-tier restaurants. The 250-seat dining room offers an à la carte menu featuring gourmet international and Arabic-infused cuisine, prepared in an open kitchen by skilled chefs. Guests can savour dishes like poached lobster, wagyu beef carpaccio, or traditional mujadara. A casual deli area provides lighter fare.



It also serves expertly crafted cocktails and non-alcoholic options. The lounge also caters to diverse needs with a dedicated children's menu and afternoon tea service.

Beyond dining, Al Safwa offers an array of bespoke amenities. The Qspa, featuring nine treatment rooms, a thermal jacuzzi, and rejuvenating therapies, provides a haven for relaxation, though treatments come at an additional cost. For those with longer layovers, complimentary private bedrooms - equipped with proper beds and en-suite bathrooms - are available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to six hours. Families are well-catered for with soundproofed suites and game rooms tailored to different age groups. A business centre with iMac workstations, a duty-free shop, and even a smoking room with cigars for purchase round out the offerings, ensuring every traveller's needs are met.