2025-08-10 02:05:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,089 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 23,107 armored combat vehicles (+4), 31,343 artillery systems (+70), 1,460 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 1,204 air defense systems, 421 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 50,455 unmanned aerial vehicles (+140), 3,556 cruise missiles (+1), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 57,982 motor vehicles (+126), and 3,936 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian hideouts and eliminated three invaders using FPV drones in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

