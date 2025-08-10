Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Serbia Hails U.S.-Brokered Azerbaijanarmenia Peace Declaration

2025-08-10 02:04:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serbia has welcomed the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 under U.S. auspices, commending the constructive engagement of both parties.

Azernews reports that this was stated in a post on the social media platform X by the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry's statement underscored the pivotal role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving this milestone.

“The Joint Declaration marks an important step toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Serbia will continue to support peaceful dialogue, regional connectivity, and enhanced cooperation among all countries, based on mutual respect and full adherence to international law and order,” the post read.

