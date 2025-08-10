Serbia Hails U.S.-Brokered Azerbaijanarmenia Peace Declaration
Azernews reports that this was stated in a post on the social media platform X by the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry's statement underscored the pivotal role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving this milestone.
“The Joint Declaration marks an important step toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Serbia will continue to support peaceful dialogue, regional connectivity, and enhanced cooperation among all countries, based on mutual respect and full adherence to international law and order,” the post read.
