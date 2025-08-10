403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SIU's CSE Dept. Launches 2-Day Competitive Programming Bootcamp
(MENAFN- Kavya Kishor) Parvej Husen Talukder: (Sylhet, August 9, 2025) The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Sylhet International University (SIU) kicked off a 2-day Competitive Programming Bootcamp today, starting with an exciting programming contest that energized students and faculty alike.
The opening ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Md. Ashraful Alam, Vice Chancellor of SIU; Prof. Nitai Chandra Chanda, Treasurer of SIU; Mr. Khaled Hussain, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering; Professor Md. Totiur Rahman, Dean of the School of Law; and Md. Umar Faruk Jahangir, Head of the Department of CSE. Their encouraging words and presence inspired all participants.
Following the contest, students took part in an intensive training session led by expert trainers Mainul Hasan Mohsin, an ICPC Asia West Continent Finalist 2023, and G. M. Abdullah Al-Kafi, Lecturer at the CSE department. The training focused on problem-solving techniques and competitive programming skills designed to prepare students for programming challenges.
The bootcamp aims to build strong programming skills among students, encouraging teamwork, critical thinking, and technical excellence. With a successful first day behind them, SIU’s CSE department looks forward to another day of learning and growth in this exciting bootcamp.
The opening ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. Md. Ashraful Alam, Vice Chancellor of SIU; Prof. Nitai Chandra Chanda, Treasurer of SIU; Mr. Khaled Hussain, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering; Professor Md. Totiur Rahman, Dean of the School of Law; and Md. Umar Faruk Jahangir, Head of the Department of CSE. Their encouraging words and presence inspired all participants.
Following the contest, students took part in an intensive training session led by expert trainers Mainul Hasan Mohsin, an ICPC Asia West Continent Finalist 2023, and G. M. Abdullah Al-Kafi, Lecturer at the CSE department. The training focused on problem-solving techniques and competitive programming skills designed to prepare students for programming challenges.
The bootcamp aims to build strong programming skills among students, encouraging teamwork, critical thinking, and technical excellence. With a successful first day behind them, SIU’s CSE department looks forward to another day of learning and growth in this exciting bootcamp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment