Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size to Reach USD 676.23 Billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 09, 2025 - Rise in smartphone and internet penetration is the key factor driving revenue growth of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market. According to GSMA, mobile internet usage is on the rise, with 57% of the global population, which is equivalent to 4.6 billion individuals, now accessing the internet through their mobile devices. In 2023 alone, approximately 160 million new users came online via mobile internet. This surge drives wider adoption of MaaS platforms. It allows users to seamlessly search, book, and pay for multi-modal transport options through their smartphones. Additionally, the expansion of mobile internet in emerging markets is opening up new customer segments, which boosts revenue growth of the market.
The rising demand for MaaS platforms prompted service providers to introduce more advanced solutions in the market. In August 2024, for instance, IMS, a division of Aleph Group Inc. and a global partner of top digital platforms, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Moovit. Under this agreement, IMS by Aleph will represent Moovit across six Latin American countries: Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. The collaboration aims to help brands connect with public transit users in real-time and drive foot traffic to their physical retail locations. This increases the commercial viability of MaaS platforms and drives revenue growth of the market.
However, data privacy and security concerns are restraining revenue growth of the market. MaaS platforms rely heavily on the collection and analysis of real-time user data, such as location, travel patterns, and payment information. It is necessary to deliver personalized and efficient services. The increasing awareness among consumers about data breaches, unauthorized tracking, and misuse of personal information is leading to reluctance in adopting these services.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on the service type, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is segmented into ride-hailing services, ride-sharing services, micromobility services, public transport services, and others. The micromobility services segment is further sub-segmented into bike sharing, scooter sharing, and others. public transport services segment is further sub-segmented into bus services, rail services, and others.
The ride-hailing services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, evolving consumer behaviour, and the widespread use of smartphones and digital payment systems. As consumers increasingly move away from owning private vehicles, there is growing demand for convenient, on-demand transportation options. Additionally, strategic collaborations between ride-hailing companies and public transit authorities are strengthening multimodal transportation networks, further supporting the segment's revenue growth. For example, in May 2025, Uber partnered with Pony AI to incorporate the Chinese robotaxi developer’s autonomous vehicles into its platform. It is a move that underscores Uber’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the developing robotaxi market.
Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:
The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, rising population density, and robust technological infrastructure across key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In China, approximately 67% of the population lived in urban areas as of 2024, reflecting a steady increase in urbanization over the years.
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market in Japan is also witnessing substantial growth, supported by government initiatives aimed at leveraging the country’s highly efficient transportation systems, particularly in densely populated urban hubs like Tokyo. Notably, in September 2021, ORIX Auto Corporation, along with partners including Tobu Railway Co., Ltd., JTB Corp., Tochigi Prefecture, JTB Communication Design, Inc., and Toyota Tochigi Rental & Leasing Co., Ltd., initiated the phased rollout of NIKKO MaaS—demonstrating ongoing efforts to expand MaaS adoption in the region.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:
o Uber Technologies Inc.
o Lyft Inc
o Grab Holdings Inc.
o DiDi Chuxing
o ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)
o Sixt SE
o Enterprise Mobility
o Waymo (Alphabet Inc.)
o SkedGo
o Moovit (Intel)
o Ubirider
o GeoMobile GmbH
o Yunex Traffic
o Siemens Mobility (Siemens)
o Trafi
o World Wide Mobility
Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:
May Mobility: On 07 January 2025, Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company May Mobility expanded its portfolio of AV applications by partnering with Tecnobus, a well-known European manufacturer of electric minibuses. This collaboration unveils a new autonomous minibus platform, enabling May Mobility to provide greater operational flexibility to fleet operators and transit agencies in both domestic and international markets.
Kia Corporation: On 12 May 2023, Kia Corporation partnered with Kakao Mobility, South Korea’s top Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform provider, to jointly develop purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) tailored for ride-hailing and other emerging mobility services. As part of the collaboration, Kia will utilize vehicle operation data to design and manufacture PBVs that align with the unique needs of Kakao Mobility’s ride-hailing operations.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market on the basis of service type, solution type, operating system, payment type, business model, propulsion type, and region:
• Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Ride-Hailing Services
o Ride-Sharing Services
o Micromobility Services
o Public Transport Services
o Others
• Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Journey Management Solutions
o Payment Solutions
o Booking & Ticketing Solutions
o Technology Solutions
o Routing & Navigation Solutions
o Others
• Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o iOS
o Android
o Windows
o Others
• Payment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o On-demand
o Subscription-based
• Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
o Business-to-Business (B2B)
o Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
• Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
o Electric Vehicle (EV)
o Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
o Hybrid
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
Get a preview of the complete research study at our report store. @Navistrat Analytics
