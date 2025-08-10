Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Leaders: Peace In Ukraine Must Involve Kiev


2025-08-10 02:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- European leaders affirmed, Sunday, that Ukraine "has the freedom of choice over its own destiny," adding, "The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine."
This came in a Joint statement on Peace for Ukraine by leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and EU.
In the statement, the leaders said, "Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine."
"We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests."
"We welcome President Trump's work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," they affirmed.
"We are convinced that only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation to end their illegal war can succeed."
They added, "We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation."
"We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."
"We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
"We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."
They said, "The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."
"We reiterate that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and successive Russian commitments, adding, "We underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."
"And we will continue to cooperate closely with President Trump and with the United States of America, and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for a peace in Ukraine that protects our vital security interests," they concluded their statement. (end)
