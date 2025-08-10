Guru Dutt Loved Growing Vegetables, Reveals Granddaughter Karuna Dutt
In an exclusive interview with IANS on the occasion of the hundredth birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, the filmmaker and actor's granddaughters, Gouri and Karuna Dutt, spoke about his films, life, hobbies, and more.
When asked, "We have heard that Guru Dutt was a workaholic. So how frequently was he able to go on family holidays?" Gouri replied, "I think he would try as much as possible. Whenever he was away shooting for a film, he used to mention in his letters that, as soon as he was done with the project, they needed to plan things.”
Adding to this, Karuna said, "We actually had a farmhouse in Lonavala, and my father(Guru Dutt's son) had very fond memories of it. They spent a lot of time there. It was a simple place, not a fancy bungalow. My grandfather, Guru Dutt, would show the children things like chicken hatching and was very fond of growing vegetables. He always tried to spark their curiosity about life and living.”
For the unversed, Guru Dutt was a veteran filmmaker and actor who was mostly active during the 1940s and 1950s. He is known for iconic films like 'Pyaasa', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghula, 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', and many more. He passed away at the young age of thirty-nine. His films gained cult status after his demise.
Recently, to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, six of his films-including Pyaasa, Baaz, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand-have been restored and screened in theatres across India.
-IANS
ayk/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment