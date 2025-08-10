403
Japan doesn't name US during atomic bomb memorial speech
(MENAFN) During Friday’s events marking 80 years since the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, officials refrained from mentioning the United States as the nation responsible for the attack, a pattern that has persisted in similar commemorations over the decades.
According to reports, both Japanese and foreign speakers centered their remarks on the devastation caused by the bombing and the importance of global nuclear disarmament, avoiding any direct reference to the US role in the final phase of World War Two.
“We must pass down as memories what unfolded here in Japan 80 years ago — the reality and the tragedy of war, and the brutal impact of the harm wrought by the atomic bombings,” stated Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through a speech delivered by disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu, appealed for governments to “move from words to action by strengthening the global disarmament regime,” emphasizing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as the key framework.
Nagasaki’s mayor, Shiro Suzuki, urged global leaders to present a “specific course of action for achieving the abolition of nuclear weapons.”
The United States remains the only country to have deployed nuclear weapons in war—something also left unsaid during the Hiroshima memorial earlier this week. The bombings, which resulted in an estimated 200,000 civilian deaths, have been justified by US officials as a way to avoid a costly invasion of Japan. However, a 1946 US Strategic Bombing Survey determined that “Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been dropped.”
In a separate development last month, the US launched strikes on three Iranian facilities linked to Tehran’s nuclear program. Washington claimed the operations aimed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms, while Tehran insists it is not pursuing such weapons.
