Trump Administration Seeks Settlement from UCLA
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has requested $1 billion from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to settle accusations of prejudice and antisemitism on campus, in return for reinstating more than $500 million in withheld federal grants.
According to a news agency, the suggested resolution, delivered to the university on Friday, proposes the creation of a $172 million claims fund for individuals claiming violations of Title VII under the Civil Rights Act.
The U.S. Justice Department had earlier frozen $584 million in federal financing after concluding that UCLA had breached both the Equal Protection Clause and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
UCLA President James Milliken, in a statement to the news agency, stressed the financial burden such a demand would impose on the publicly funded university network.
"Demanding $1 billion from a publicly-funded, leading research institution is a misuse of tax dollars that will hurt the University’s mission of serving students and the public," Milliken stated.
He underscored UCLA’s initiatives to address antisemitism: "They have been committed to increasing security, strengthening policies against hate, and engaging directly with Jewish voices to better inform their approach."
Milliken further remarked: "If the Administration’s mission is truly to protect the Jewish community, they would be supporting that work – not hamstringing it with these outlandish demands that would only take away needed resources and services for students and faculty."
