Independence Day Tribute: 7,900 Children March With Tricolour To War Memorial

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood has said that 7,900 children carrying the tricolour will pay tribute at the War Memorial to those who laid down their lives for the country, as India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Sood made the remarks after flagging off the 'Tiranga Run' from the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the country, 7,900 children are running with the tricolour in their hands from Thyagaraja Stadium. They will go to the War Memorial and pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country," Sood told ANI.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour.

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X,“Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.”

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised,“We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag.”