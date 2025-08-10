'India Not Going To Reap Long-Term Security By Siding With US...': Economist Jeffrey Sachs On Trump's Tariffs
Also Read: Trump tariffs impact? Viral Instagram video shows hike in clothing prices at Walmart
His remarks came in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports from India.Here are the top five quotes by Sachs:
1.“US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the Quad against China," said Sachs during an interview with Hindustan Times.
2.“India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” he added.
3 . “When I was in India in the spring, I said, Don't count on some great trade relationship. What India has hoped for, I believe, is that it would be a good partner of the United States because it would be a way for the US to, I'll put it charitably, reduce its dependence on China and increase supply chains with India. I tried to explain, don't count on that,” said Sachs, as reported by HT.
Also Read: Trump tariff impact: New price tags on! '$8 price increase across products' in US clothing store - Viral Video
4. When questioned about India and China relations in the aftermath of the border clashes, Professor Sachs said“ a good economic relationship between” the two nations“would be wonderful for India's economy," and good for“building a multipolar world that isn't dependent on the US's whims.”
5. Explaining his rationale behind the advice, Sachs stated that China is a much larger economy as compared to the US, with the nation's international trade much bigger.
Also Read: Trump tariffs to burn a hole in Americans' pockets: From Nike to Hermes, these firms announce price hike in US marke
Following the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports, U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the tariff dispute is settled.“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment