' ₹1.5 Lakh Compensation': Indigo Held Guilty For Providing Woman With 'Unhygienic, Stained' Seat In Baku-Delhi Flight

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi consumer forum directed Indigo Airlines to pay ₹1.5 lakh compensation after finding the airline guilty of "deficiency of service."

According to a PTI report, the Delhi consumer forum said Indigo Airlines provided a woman with an "unhygienic" and stained seat, and hence, was directed to pay ₹1.5 lakh compensation for the discomfort, pain, and mental agony she suffered.

The direction was issued when the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing one Pinki's complaint.

In her complaint, she alleged that she was provided with an "unhygienic, dirty, and stained" seat while travelling from Baku to New Delhi on January 2 this year.

Pinki alleged that her complaint regarding the issue was treated in a "dismissive and insensitive manner".

What did IndiGo say?

IndiGo countered the claim and reportedly said that they took cognisance of Pinki's issue and assigned her a different seat, on which she willingly travelled and completed her journey to New Delhi.

What did the forum rule?

Noting the evidence before it, the forum, in an order dated July 9, said, "We hold that the opposite party [Indigo] was guilty of deficiency in service."

"As regards the discomfort and pain, mental agony suffered by her, we are of the view that she must be compensated. We accordingly direct the opposite party to pay ₹1.5 lakh as compensation for mental agony, physical pain and harassment to her," the forum was quoted by PTI as saying.

It also directed payment of ₹25,000 as litigation expenses.

In its order, the forum said that the airlines had failed to produce the Situation Data Display (SDD) report, which formed a part of its internal operational records as per standard aviation protocols.

It said, "There is no reference to this report in the written statement or in the evidence filed by the opposite party. The SDD is a crucial document used for flight operation monitoring and to record passenger-related incidents. The absence of this document significantly weakens the opposite party's defence."

(With inputs from PTI)