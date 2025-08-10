Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bihar SIR Row: 'Not Bound By Rules,' EC Opposes ADR's Plea Seeking Details Of People Not Included In Draft Roll

Bihar SIR Row: 'Not Bound By Rules,' EC Opposes ADR's Plea Seeking Details Of People Not Included In Draft Roll


2025-08-10 01:10:20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission opposed a plea filed by political think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that sought details of approximately 65 lakh people who werenot included in draft electoral roll.

The ADR's application sought the publication of a list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll and the furnishing of reasons for their non-inclusion.

According to Live Law, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court:

1."It is not bound by the Rules to publish a separate list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll."

2. "It is also not required under the Rules to furnish the reasons for the non-inclusion of persons in the draft Roll."

3. "It has shared with political parties the booth-level list of individuals whose Enumeration Forms were not received."

4. "Persons not included in the draft have the option of submitting a declaration for inclusion."

'No name will be deleted without notice'

Earlier on Saturday (August 9, 2025), the Election Commission assured the Supreme Court that deletion of voters' names in the Bihar draft electoral roll, published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, would be done only after issuing prior notice indicating the grounds for the action.

The Election Commission filed a separate affidavit detailing the measures it has taken to give wide publicity for the SIR exercise to ensure that every voter becomes aware of the process.

MENAFN10082025007365015876ID1109907581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search