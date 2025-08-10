Bihar SIR Row: 'Not Bound By Rules,' EC Opposes ADR's Plea Seeking Details Of People Not Included In Draft Roll
The ADR's application sought the publication of a list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll and the furnishing of reasons for their non-inclusion.
According to Live Law, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court:
1."It is not bound by the Rules to publish a separate list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll."
2. "It is also not required under the Rules to furnish the reasons for the non-inclusion of persons in the draft Roll."
3. "It has shared with political parties the booth-level list of individuals whose Enumeration Forms were not received."
4. "Persons not included in the draft have the option of submitting a declaration for inclusion."'No name will be deleted without notice'
Earlier on Saturday (August 9, 2025), the Election Commission assured the Supreme Court that deletion of voters' names in the Bihar draft electoral roll, published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, would be done only after issuing prior notice indicating the grounds for the action.
The Election Commission filed a separate affidavit detailing the measures it has taken to give wide publicity for the SIR exercise to ensure that every voter becomes aware of the process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment