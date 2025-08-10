White House Is Considering Inviting Zelensky To Alaska For Talks - NBC News

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to NBC News , which cites sources in the U.S. administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

Sources speaking to the TV channel noted that the decision to invite Zelensky has not yet been made, but his presence is considered“absolutely” possible.

“Everyone is very hopeful that would happen,” the official said.

Asked whether the U.S. had officially invited Zelensky to Alaska, a senior White House official said:“The President (Donald Trump – ed.) remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin.”

Ukrainian officials have not responded to NBC News' request for comment regarding President Zelensky's potential visit to the United States next week.

The U.S. administration also remains uncertain whether President Zelensky's potential visit to Alaska would result in a bilateral meeting with President Putin or a trilateral meeting with President Trump.

“If Zelenskyy were to travel to Alaska, it is not clear if he and Putin would ever be in the same room,” one of the people briefed on the discussions said.

NBC News notes that the surge in diplomacy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine comes after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow ahead of a deadline on Friday. Putin has not agreed to a ceasefire but proposed the outlines of an agreement to end the war that would allow Russia to keep large swaths of Ukrainian territory.

President Zelensky stated on Saturday that Ukrainians“will not give their land to occupiers.”

Photo credit: Ukrainian President's Office