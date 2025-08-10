CM Stalin To Resume Coimbatore Visit Today After Brief Health Setback
CM Stalin was originally scheduled to visit Coimbatore on July 22 and 23 for inspections and public interactions. However, the programmes were postponed following his sudden health condition.
He will now undertake the visit starting this evening. The Chief Minister will arrive in Coimbatore at 5.25 p.m. by flight from Chennai.
DMK cadres from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts will accord him a grand reception at the airport. At 6.50 p.m., he will travel to Narasimhapuram in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, and at around 8.50 p.m., he will unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.
CM Stalin will halt for the night in Udumalpet. On Monday at 10 a.m., the Chief Minister will address a public meeting at Netaji Grounds in Udumalpet to highlight various government welfare schemes. Later, at noon, he will visit Pollachi to unveil statues of leaders Kamaraj, V.K. Palaniswami, C. Subramaniam, and Pollachi N. Mahalingam.
He will also inaugurate a memorial dedicated to workers who lost their lives during the construction of the Parambikulam Aliyar Dam.
Following this, CM Stalin will inaugurate a hall named after V.K. Palaniswami and view a photo exhibition and project model related to the Parambikulam Aliyar irrigation project.
After completing the engagements in Pollachi, CM Stalin will travel by road to Coimbatore at 12.15 p.m. and depart for Chennai from Coimbatore Airport at 2.10 p.m.
Security arrangements have been tightened for the visit, with 500 police personnel deployed in Coimbatore city and 800 in Pollachi and surrounding areas, bringing the total security force to 1,300 officers.
