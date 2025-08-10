403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Family Launches Gofundme Campaign To Save Their Home After Rare, Debilitating Illness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Germany – Just two years ago, 50-year-old Sascha and his wife Anke lived what many would consider a normal, happy life. Sascha worked as a quality manager in the aerospace industry, they owned their home, cared for Sascha's 95-year-old grandmother, and shared their lives with three beloved dogs.
Everything changed after a routine surgery. Sascha developed Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) - a rare, incurable neurological condition often referred to as“the suicide disease” for the unbearable pain it causes. Doctors say he has only a 5% chance of recovery.
Since then, Sascha has lived with constant, burning pain, partial loss of function on his right side, severe insomnia, and frequent fainting spells. Officially classified as Care Level 3 in Germany, he is permanently and severely disabled, requiring daily assistance with basic needs such as washing, dressing, and eating.
The financial toll has been devastating. In just two years, the couple has spent over €60,000 on treatments, medications, medical equipment, and even surgery for one of their dogs. Their savings are gone, debts have mounted, and they now face losing their home. Sascha's private disability insurance denied his claim, and after losing a costly legal battle, the family owes €15,000 in legal fees.
“We went from making €5,500 a month to surviving on my wife's part-time income, my grandmother's pension, and soon-ending unemployment benefits,” Sascha shares.“Even our dogs - our emotional lifelines - may lose their home.”
The GoFundMe campaign aims to:
· Save their home from foreclosure
· Pay urgent debts and legal fees
· Provide some dignity, peace, and hope in the midst of crisis
“Even €5 or €10 can make a difference,” Sascha says.“And if you can't donate, please share our story. You might reach someone who can.”
Campaign Link: []
Contact:
[...]
Everything changed after a routine surgery. Sascha developed Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) - a rare, incurable neurological condition often referred to as“the suicide disease” for the unbearable pain it causes. Doctors say he has only a 5% chance of recovery.
Since then, Sascha has lived with constant, burning pain, partial loss of function on his right side, severe insomnia, and frequent fainting spells. Officially classified as Care Level 3 in Germany, he is permanently and severely disabled, requiring daily assistance with basic needs such as washing, dressing, and eating.
The financial toll has been devastating. In just two years, the couple has spent over €60,000 on treatments, medications, medical equipment, and even surgery for one of their dogs. Their savings are gone, debts have mounted, and they now face losing their home. Sascha's private disability insurance denied his claim, and after losing a costly legal battle, the family owes €15,000 in legal fees.
“We went from making €5,500 a month to surviving on my wife's part-time income, my grandmother's pension, and soon-ending unemployment benefits,” Sascha shares.“Even our dogs - our emotional lifelines - may lose their home.”
The GoFundMe campaign aims to:
· Save their home from foreclosure
· Pay urgent debts and legal fees
· Provide some dignity, peace, and hope in the midst of crisis
“Even €5 or €10 can make a difference,” Sascha says.“And if you can't donate, please share our story. You might reach someone who can.”
Campaign Link: []
Contact:
[...]
Company :-Gofundme
User :- Sascha
Email :-...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment