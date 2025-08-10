Bengaluru Cop Suspended After Thief Steals His Look

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a bizarre twist to a burglary investigation, Bengaluru police have suspended Constable HR Sonar after a notorious thief wore his official uniform to impress his wife during a video call - while in police custody.

The incident dates back to 2024, when Saleem Sheikh, alias“Bombay Saleem,” who faces over 50 theft cases, was arrested by Govindapura police. While being taken outside the city to recover stolen goods, Saleem was lodged in a hotel under supervision. When Sonar and another constable stepped out, Saleem allegedly found Sonar's uniform in the room, donned it, and made a WhatsApp video call to his wife.

The stunt remained secret until May 2025, when Indiranagar police arrested Saleem for another burglary and discovered photos and screenshots of him in uniform on his phone. The images clearly showed Sonar's name badge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) B Devaraj confirmed the uniform was Sonar's and called the lapse“negligence.” Sonar was suspended after a report by Indiranagar inspector Sudarshan. Authorities are now probing whether Saleem had inappropriate links with police that allowed him to exploit custody arrangements.

