Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Launches Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar Gunfire Exchanged

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Launches Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar Gunfire Exchanged


2025-08-10 12:00:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said,“Contact with Terrorists. Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.”

The Army said the operation is under progress.

(This is a developing story)

MENAFN10082025007365015876ID1109907519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search