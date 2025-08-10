Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Launches Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar Gunfire Exchanged

MENAFN - Live Mint) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said,“Contact with Terrorists. Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.”

The Army said the operation is under progress.

(This is a developing story)