Donald Trump Taps Tammy Bruce As US Deputy Representative To UN, Says, 'She Did A Fantastic Job'

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump wrote,“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

ITTrump praised Bruce's work at the State Department, highlighting her role as Spokesperson since the start of his second term and expressing confidence that she would represent the US“brilliantly” at the UN.

Bruce currently serves as the US Department of State Spokesperson, a position she assumed in January 2025 at the start of the Trump-Vance administration. According to the State Department, she advises the Secretary of State on all aspects of the Department's press relations and serves as the principal voice on US foreign policy, delivering public briefings and strategic communication on behalf of the Secretary and the Department.

Who is she?

She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Southern California and was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award by the Log Cabin Republicans in 2022. Before joining the administration, Bruce was a Fox News political contributor and commentator for over 20 years and is the author of four New York Times bestselling books focused on political science, philosophy, and cultural critique.

Trump has long praised Bruce's political instincts and communication skills. Following his 2024 election victory, he appointed her as State Department Spokesperson, calling her a "highly respected political analyst" and "one of the strongest Conservative voices" in the country.

In a January post, Trump had written, "It is my great honour to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of 'MAGA' early on. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television."

Bruce's nomination to the UN role will require the Senate's confirmation.

