Three WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Matches Already Teased Through Recent Storylines And On-Screen Confrontations

Recent WWE events have dropped clear hints for three major Crown Jewel 2025 matches fans can expect.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed with John Cena against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a match that ended with chaos. Paul's low-blow on Cena caused a disqualification, leading to a backstage brawl. McIntyre then attacked Rhodes viciously, suggesting their feud is far from over. With tension running high, a title clash between the two at Crown Jewel: Perth looks set.

After losing to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025, Jade Cargill confronted her backstage on SmackDown, promising a different outcome next time. Their rivalry has been reignited, and with the Clash in Paris card already packed, their rematch may be saved for Crown Jewel: Perth.

Brock Lesnar's shocking SummerSlam 2025 return saw him attacking John Cena right after Cena's title loss to Cody Rhodes. While fans expected them to face off at Clash in Paris, Cena will meet Logan Paul there instead. That leaves Crown Jewel: Perth as the perfect stage for their blockbuster encounter.