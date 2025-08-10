Akshay Kumar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Alka Bhatia, Warda Khan Check Pics

Raksha Bandhan is finally here, and Bollywood is buzzing with sibling love! Akshay Kumar, who especially shares a close bond with his sister Alka Bhatia, gave fans a sweet sneak peek into their celebrations this year. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the two during the Rakhi ritual. In the photo, Alka is seen performing aarti for her brother, who is seated in front of her wearing a dark grey shirt and a black beanie. Alka looks radiant in a yellow traditional suit.

Along with the picture, Akshay wrote a caption that read, "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi," with a red heart emoji.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, also joined the celebration and posted another photo with Akshay. Her caption read, "Long live my brother @akshaykumar wishing u abundance of health wealth love success, may u always stay protected from every envious evil eyes ..... And may the envelope on my Rakhi Thaali get heavier and heaviest ........Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone." Take a look:

Akshay shares a close relationship with his sister, who is married to real estate tycoon Surendra Hiranandani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla in the coming months. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. He also has 'Haiwaan' in the pipeline with Saif Ali Khan. Priyadarshan will direct the film.

The shooting for 'Haiwaan' is expected to commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026. Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. (ANI)