Keys® Inc. Celebrates Landmark Success At ALOA 2025, Unveils The LINC Act To Secure America's Locksmithing Future
Keys Inc. - Driving national locksmith licensing reform while unveiling breakthrough tech and financial tools.Post thi
The LINC Act at a Glance:
-
One Standard Nationwide: Creates a single federal locksmith certification, ensuring consistent professional and security standards.
No Cost for Certified Locksmiths: Certification fees waived for locksmiths already holding recognized state or industry credentials.
Higher Public Safety: Stops unvetted, unqualified individuals from performing locksmith work.
Interstate Freedom: Certified locksmiths can operate in any state without additional licensing hurdles.
Support for Small Businesses: Reduces red tape and expands business opportunities for legitimate operators.
"Locksmiths are America's first responders for security breaches and lock emergencies," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys® Inc. "It's just common sense to have a unified standard that keeps our country secure, empowers honest locksmiths, and eliminates bad actors. This administration has the momentum to make it happen - and we're here to lead the charge."
Since unveiling the LINC Act at the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) 2025 Security Expo, Keys® has actively engaged in strategic outreach to advance the legislation. This includes ongoing communications with the ALOA legislative board, direct communication with members of Congress, and formal submission of the bill text to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for review and feedback.
At ALOA 2025, Keys® proved it's more than just a software leader - it's the driving force for a safer, smarter locksmith industry.
About Keys® Inc.
Keys ® is an innovative financial technology company dedicated to empowering locksmith professionals through cutting-edge software.
With a mission to modernize the locksmith trade and protect public safety, Keys® is also spearheading the LINC Act, aiming to set a national standard for locksmith certification.
Press Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Keys Inc.
