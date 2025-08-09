Nunez Joins Al Hilal Martinez Signs For Al Nassr
Nunez is the latest big name to join Al Hilal, who shocked Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals of the recent FIFA Club World Cup.
"Al Hilal Club Company is pleased to announce the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Liverpool FC on a three-year contract," Al Hilal said in a statement.
The Uruguayan scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but slipped down the pecking order at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.
Coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi club's squad includes Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, as per AFC.
Spanish champions Barcelona announced Martinez's departure on Saturday.
The 34-year-old made 71 appearances in all competitions for Barca after joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2023, helping them win the Spanish title last season.
Martinez previously spent seven seasons with Real Sociedad after coming through their academy, before a six-year spell at Bilbao. He won 21 caps for Spain between 2013 and 2023.
Japan international winger Ito, meanwhile, has re-signed with Genk three years after leaving the club to join Stade de Reims in France and the 32-year-old has returned to Belgium following his former club's relegation from Ligue 1 at the end of last season.
“This feels like coming home,” said Ito.“During my previous spell here, I achieved the greatest successes of my career, and I feel ready to fight for trophies again.
“Even during my time in France, I always kept following KRC Genk. When I heard of their interest, my decision was quickly made. I have always felt loved here and I can't wait to see the fans again. I'm eager to give everything for the blue and white once more."
