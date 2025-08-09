403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Condemns Israeli Plan To Seize Full Control Of Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has strongly condemned the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities to seize full control of the Gaza Strip, describing it as a grave and alarming escalation that risks deepening the already dire humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing war in the territory. The decision, Qatar warned, will further compound the catastrophic consequences of the conflict and severely undermine ongoing efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.
In a statement issued on late Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the urgent need for the international community to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by taking decisive action to prevent the implementation of this decision. The ministry also called for firm international opposition to Israel's continued violations of international humanitarian law and UN resolutions, particularly the use of starvation and deprivation of food as a method of warfare against civilians.
The ministry further urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and to ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Reaffirming Qatar's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, the ministry reiterated the State's steadfast position in support of the rights and resilience of the Palestinian people. This stance, it noted, is rooted in international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
In a statement issued on late Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the urgent need for the international community to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities by taking decisive action to prevent the implementation of this decision. The ministry also called for firm international opposition to Israel's continued violations of international humanitarian law and UN resolutions, particularly the use of starvation and deprivation of food as a method of warfare against civilians.
The ministry further urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and to ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Reaffirming Qatar's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, the ministry reiterated the State's steadfast position in support of the rights and resilience of the Palestinian people. This stance, it noted, is rooted in international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment