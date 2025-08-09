Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Suspect Sought In South Capitol Street Armed Robbery


2025-08-09 10:45:48
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 2:50 p.m., First District officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25086820

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN09082025003118003196ID1109907409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search