Bengaluru Traffic Alert! Check Road Closures, Alternate Routes For PM Modi's Visit Today - Key Routes To Take And Avoid

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru traffic police issued a road advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit scheduled for August 10. As per Prime Minister's Office, he is set to flag-off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at the event slated for 11:00 AM. Besides this, he will inaugurate the Yellow line of Bangalore metro and take a metro ride to Electronic City metro station from RV Road (Ragigudda).

“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore,” PMO's press release dated August 9 adds.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Check key routes to take and avoid on Sunday.

The traffic advisory states,“In the view of VVIP visit to the Bengaluru City on 10/08/2025, the following traffic arrangements were made from 10:00 AM To 2:30 PM in the interest of smooth movement of traffic. All vehicles will be diverted to Bannerghatta Road at the Bannerghatta Nice Toll.”

Traffic restrictions will be effective on the following routes:



From Bannerghatta Road Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

From from Kanakapura Road NICE Toll to Electronic City Toll.

From Nayandahalli Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll.

From Sompura Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll.

From PES College Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll.

From Kengeri Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll.

From Magadi Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll.

From Madavara Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll. From the Parle Biscuits factory Road to the Electronic City toll.

Vehicles travelling to Electronic city Toll from Nice Road will be diverted along the following routes:

Alternate route : Vehicles heading to Electronic City through the Nelamangala NICE Toll-Magadhi road NICE Toll-Kengeri NICE Toll-Kanakapura Nice Toll will be re-routed at the Bannerghatta Road Toll.

Motorists travelling to Electronic City will have to take Bannerghatta Road route - NICE Road Junction - Sharewood Junction - Kolifarm Gate Junction Bannerghatta Village -Jigani to Hosur Road / Electronic City.

To reach the Chandapura-Attibele-Hosur road, motorist will have to take a left turn near Dabaspet by following the Doddaballapura-Devanahalli-Sulibele-Hosakote route.