Yermak Says Negotiations Only Possible With Ukraine's Participation And Without Recognizing Occupation


2025-08-09 09:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, on his Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

"Together with Rustem Umerov, we held important meetings with European security advisers, the British Foreign Secretary, and the US Vice President. I am grateful to everyone for their highly constructive approach. The positions were clear: reliable, lasting peace is only possible with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and without recognition of the occupation," the publication says.

A ceasefire is necessary, and the front line is not a border, emphasizes Andrii Yermak.

“Our partners support us not only with words-assistance will continue in the military, financial, and sanctions spheres until the aggression stops,” he writes.

Read also: Path to peace must be determined only together with Ukraine - Zelensky

Separately, Andrii Yermak thanks US Vice President J. D. Vance for respecting all points of view and participating in discussions.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the President of Ukraine, contacts with the American side continue almost around the clock

Photo: Andrii Yermak / Telegram

