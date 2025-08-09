Yermak Says Negotiations Only Possible With Ukraine's Participation And Without Recognizing Occupation
"Together with Rustem Umerov, we held important meetings with European security advisers, the British Foreign Secretary, and the US Vice President. I am grateful to everyone for their highly constructive approach. The positions were clear: reliable, lasting peace is only possible with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with respect for our sovereignty and without recognition of the occupation," the publication says.
A ceasefire is necessary, and the front line is not a border, emphasizes Andrii Yermak.
“Our partners support us not only with words-assistance will continue in the military, financial, and sanctions spheres until the aggression stops,” he writes.Read also: Path to peace must be determined only together with Ukraine - Zelensky
Separately, Andrii Yermak thanks US Vice President J. D. Vance for respecting all points of view and participating in discussions.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the President of Ukraine, contacts with the American side continue almost around the clock
Photo: Andrii Yermak / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment