Statement Of The OSCE Representative On Media Freedom And OSCE Mission To Bih On The Legal Proceedings Against Nataša Miljanović Zubac

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIENNA/SARAJEVO, 09 August 2025 - The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina express concern over the legal proceedings recently initiated against investigative journalist Nataša Miljanović Zubac. We remind the authorities that BiH constitutionally protects freedom of the media. This carries a corresponding obligation to consider carefully the public's right to be informed, especially regarding potential irregularities in the conduct of officials.

Our offices have observed previous instances of harassment and intimidation against Ms. Zubac, who has an established record of serious and legitimate investigative reporting.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the OSCE Mission to BiH underscore the need for proper implementation of existing constitutional and legislative safeguards, as well as relevant OSCE commitments, to ensure that journalists can operate freely and protect their sources. We further emphasise the essential role journalists play in contributing to transparency, holding authorities to account, and fostering an informed and democratic society and will continue supporting efforts in their protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.