Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the peace agreement concluded by Azerbaijan and Armenia, hoping that such a historic step would contribute to further stability and prosperity for both countries.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity on Saturday with the Lebanese Republic over the death and injury of a number of Lebanese Army personnel while performing their duties in southern Lebanon.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Ambassador in Malta Meshal Al-Mudhaf and Undersecretary of the Maltese Foreign Ministry Christopher Cutajar discussed ways of promoting bilateral ties and several global issues, mainly Gaza.
KUWAIT - Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Maghames said a planeload of urgent humanitarian supplies for the brothers in Gaza would fly to the Egyptian airport Al-Arish on Sunday.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Meteorological Dept. forecasts that the country will see hot, partly cloudy and humid weather, coupled with sporadic rainfalls and thunders, from Saturday evening until Monday.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces have massacred at least 138 Palestinians, including 87 people who were seeking humanitarian aid, over the past hours, said Gaza's health authorities.
CAIRO - Egypt and Turkiye reaffirmed their rejection of re-occupying the Gaza Strip and displacing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and release pf prisoners.
BEIRUT - Six Lebanese Army troops died and a number of others suffered injuries while defusing ammunition in southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement.
TEHRAN- Iran vowed that it will prevent the creation of US corridor in the Caucasus region no matter whether Moscow will join Tehran or not.
CAIRO - The Somali army has killed 120 Al-Shabaab militants and injured others in an operation in the Lower Shabelle region, announced Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.
BEIJING - At least 15 people were confirmed dead and 28 others went missing due to the mountain torrents and flashfloods in Yuzhong County, Gansu Province, northwest China, until Saturday. (end)
