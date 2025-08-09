403
DVLD Opens Online Portal Tomorrow To Sell Special Vehicle Numbers
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department (DVLD) announced it will open an online portal tomorrow at 5 p.m. to sell special vehicle numbers with the code "1" from numbers not previously available for auction.
The department published price lists for each category of the new numbers, confirming that purchases can only be made through the electronic portal at []().
The Cabinet has decided that revenues from the sale of special numbers, handled by the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department, will be allocated to support the University Student Fund.
