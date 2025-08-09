403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
6 Injured In Shooting At Wedding In Karak, Suspect Arrested
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a report was received on Friday by the Karak Police Department about six people injured by gunfire during a wedding celebration after an individual opened fire with an automatic weapon. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, and investigations have begun.
The PSD spokesperson confirmed that investigations identified the shooter, who was arrested on Saturday. The firearm used in the incident was also confiscated. The suspect is being interrogated ahead of referral to the judiciary. Authorities are continuing to search for others involved in carrying and firing weapons at the same event.
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a report was received on Friday by the Karak Police Department about six people injured by gunfire during a wedding celebration after an individual opened fire with an automatic weapon. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, and investigations have begun.
The PSD spokesperson confirmed that investigations identified the shooter, who was arrested on Saturday. The firearm used in the incident was also confiscated. The suspect is being interrogated ahead of referral to the judiciary. Authorities are continuing to search for others involved in carrying and firing weapons at the same event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment