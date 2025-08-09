Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6 Injured In Shooting At Wedding In Karak, Suspect Arrested


2025-08-09 07:07:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a report was received on Friday by the Karak Police Department about six people injured by gunfire during a wedding celebration after an individual opened fire with an automatic weapon. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, and investigations have begun.
The PSD spokesperson confirmed that investigations identified the shooter, who was arrested on Saturday. The firearm used in the incident was also confiscated. The suspect is being interrogated ahead of referral to the judiciary. Authorities are continuing to search for others involved in carrying and firing weapons at the same event.

